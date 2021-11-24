South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

