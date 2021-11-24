South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $29.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.