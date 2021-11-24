Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Tops $28.05 on Exchanges

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $28.05 or 0.00048970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $915,888.75 and approximately $33,347.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

