Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $248,060.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,805,500.00.

LOV traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,696. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

