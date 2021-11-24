SparksPay Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $42,684.16 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,782,655 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,622 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

