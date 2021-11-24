Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.05. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 13,087 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

