SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

XHE opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.