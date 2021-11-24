SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 12.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $109,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 60,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $523.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,160. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $395.14 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.