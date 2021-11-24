SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $42,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.54. 46,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,160. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $395.14 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

