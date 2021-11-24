SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $245.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $662,836.12 and $245.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.31 or 0.99370449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.22 or 0.00349775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.00485261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.