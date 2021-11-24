Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Up 3.6%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 57,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 194,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

