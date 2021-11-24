Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.75 or 0.07422405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,886.18 or 1.00745676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

