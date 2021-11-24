Splintershards (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Splintershards has a market cap of $122.76 million and $2.33 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019057 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

