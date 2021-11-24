Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.47.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

