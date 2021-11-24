SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 10.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 37,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 40,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$35.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88.

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

