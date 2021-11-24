SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSPPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$3.27 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

