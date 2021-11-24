SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 253.60 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

