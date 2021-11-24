St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,517.67

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,517.67 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($20.28). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,519 ($19.85), with a volume of 857,265 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,837 ($24.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,517.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 40.19.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.