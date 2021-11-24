StableXSwap (STAX) Market Cap Reaches $23.83 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $619.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

