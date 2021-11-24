Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.86% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 59.93 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.42. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market cap of £99.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.
Staffline Group Company Profile
