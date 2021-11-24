Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 59.93 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.42. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market cap of £99.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.93.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

