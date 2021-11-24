Staker (STR) Market Cap Achieves $1,963.09

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Staker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Staker has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a market capitalization of $1,963.09 and $25.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars.

