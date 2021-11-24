Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $8.60 million and $1.25 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

