Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. Stantec has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Stantec by 166.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Stantec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stantec by 853.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Stantec by 10.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stantec by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.