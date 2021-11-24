Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 5,916 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $62,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 199,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,645. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

