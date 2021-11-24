State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.45% of Ardagh Group worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 392,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 158,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 154,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARD opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

