State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

