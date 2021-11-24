State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.13 Million in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

