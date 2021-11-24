State Street Corp Acquires 35,100 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of Thermon Group worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 552,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 107.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THR opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $611.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

