State Street Corp Acquires 5,303 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Peoples Bancorp worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $4,240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.90. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

