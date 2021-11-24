State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.83% of Accuray worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $7,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 203,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the second quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $470.05 million, a PE ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $62,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon W. Green sold 8,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $34,582.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,430 shares of company stock valued at $248,241. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

