State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.44% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $95.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

