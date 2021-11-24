State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.58% of Seneca Foods worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $318,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $9,899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth $367,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $402.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

