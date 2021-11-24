State Street Corp Buys 142,996 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.78% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 117,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

