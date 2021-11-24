State Street Corp Buys 1,818,736 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.12% of TherapeuticsMD worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 519,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 623,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,895,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

