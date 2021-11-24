State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Barrett Business Services worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 57,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

