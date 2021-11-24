State Street Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 999.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Clover Health Investments worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

