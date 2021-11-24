State Street Corp Increases Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 617.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.98% of CleanSpark worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

CLSK stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

