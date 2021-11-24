State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 2,875.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.41% of Rush Street Interactive worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RSI opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18.
