State Street Corp Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. State Street Corp owned 0.56% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.06 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

