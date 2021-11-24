Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0923 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Status has a market capitalization of $320.19 million and $23.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Status

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

