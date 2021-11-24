Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

