Stellar (XLM) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and approximately $551.46 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00212712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00792188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,545 coins and its circulating supply is 24,322,877,422 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.