Step Finance Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

