Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Sterling Bancorp worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $114,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

