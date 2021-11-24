Stewart Kantor Sells 25,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Ondas stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 511,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

