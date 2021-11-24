SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LON STEM opened at GBX 552 ($7.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 499.17. SThree has a 12 month low of GBX 289.96 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market capitalization of £737.64 million and a P/E ratio of 26.80.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

