Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (ARGTF, BECN, GRMN, HBM, HMCBF, IFSPF, LUNMF, OGI, WECMF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price raised by Stephens from $56.00 to $62.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $202.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

