Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (BA, ENI, LTRY, MBPFF, MBT, MDVL, MEDS, MILE, MITSY, MMLP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $275.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.75 ($16.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $530.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 500 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.