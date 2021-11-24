Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.31. Five9 has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $8,778,929. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

