Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Global X FinTech ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,021 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 38 put options.

FINX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter.

