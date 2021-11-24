Stolper Co Makes New Investment in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 228,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises approximately 1.1% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

